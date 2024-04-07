[Oct 26, 2019] The Shocking Truth About Mercury! [ThePottersClay]

We go through life and see nothing but globe all day everyday. Every TV show, every movie, on the news, and in the newspaper, logos, emblems, textbooks, and encyclopedias. Teachers teach it, preachers preach it, from the time we can talk we are told we live on a globe in the vastness of space. It is something parents are teaching their children, completely clueless that they are lying to them, I've done it myself. Generation after generation parents have unknowingly kept the lie going because they didn't know any different.





They make sure we believe we have satellite TV's, use the latest GPS systems and hear about every new planet they "discover", (assuming we survived the daily asteroid that flew by of course). All the while we sit and relax watching the newest Sci-Fi movie dreaming about visiting Mars and playing latest alien video game over our wireless internet. The globe is pushed more than anything ever has been and it's to the point now where if anyone even hears that you think differently you get ridiculed and thought of as crazy (you've been programmed to think that).

Look into the curvature, take a good look at NASA, notice in your daily life how many times you are seeing or hearing about the globe. There's a reason the flat earth has really taken off, it's not that these people are stupid in fact a lot of flat earthers are the most intelligent people I know and we all have the same story. "Looked into the flat earth to debunk it because it's stupid and there's no way NASA is covering something up like that"... then the more ya look the more truth you find.







Once you grasp that the Bible is the truth, then we notice how this book also speaks of a loving creator who sent his son to die on a cross for the sins of the world, and through him and him alone we can be saved. The flat earth may be a truth, but Jesus is The Truth. Seek a relationship with him today before it's too late. God Bless!

Chris

TPC

How to be Saved - The Most Important "Truth"



https://youtu.be/4RSj-CMPBlw





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DITRHinterviews

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv





MEDIA INQUIRES: https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/book-dave-for-an-interview/ If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education