Roger Robinson: With the CCP's deteriorating economic situation and the U.S. ' awakening, it is highly likely that the CCP will incite nationalism to divert public attention

https://gettr.com/post/p2hjseu839a

5/17/2023 【House Select Committee on the CCP】Former Reagan NSC senior director Roger Robinson: With the CCP's deteriorating economic situation and the United States' awakening, it is highly likely that the CCP, an authoritarian regime, will incite nationalism to divert public attention, and thus the possibility of attacking Taiwan will be greater.

#CCP #decouple #economicwarfare #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/17/2023 【美国众议院中共问题特设委员会听证会】里根时期美国国安委高级主管罗杰∙罗宾逊：随着中共经济情况日趋恶化，以及美国的觉醒，中共这样的专制政权极有可能为了转移公众的注意力而煽动民族主义，因此攻打台湾的可能性会更大

#中共 #脱钩 #经济战 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





