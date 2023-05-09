Create New Account
Sweating Away the Blues FurtherMore With the Sherwoods Ep. 37
Published Yesterday

Sweating Away the Blues – Exercise Vs. Medication When Treating Depression


Exercise to treat depression – Keto Diets


Join Dr. Mark and Dr. Michele Sherwood as they discuss the results of a test proving that exercise can, in many cases, replace the drugs you might be taking for depression. Plus, What is a Keto diet and is it really good for you?


