Sweating Away the Blues FurtherMore With the Sherwoods Ep. 37

Sweating Away the Blues – Exercise Vs. Medication When Treating Depression
Exercise to treat depression – Keto Diets
Join Dr. Mark and Dr. Michele Sherwood as they discuss the results of a test proving that exercise can, in many cases, replace the drugs you might be taking for depression. Plus, What is a Keto diet and is it really good for you?
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
For Functional Medical Institute supplements https://shop.fmidr.com/
Financial consulting for your future https://kirkelliottphd.com/sherwood/
To Find out more information about the plan Kevin Sorbo uses with the Functional Medical Institute https://sherwood.tv/affiliate/?id=152…
To watch “Fork Your Diet” look to Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07RQW5S94/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07RQW5S94/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_rhttps://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
For More Content from The Sherwoods: http://www.sherwood.tv/free
SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, BACKSTAGE ACCESS, EVENTS, AND MORE!
Subscribe Here!
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/SherwoodsPHD
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.