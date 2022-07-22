NYC Mayor Makes a Jaw Dropping Confession on his proud Sanctuary City

American Center for Law and Justice:

This morning we’ve learned that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and from what’s been said, it is a very mild case.

As a Christian and an American, I wanted to offer my prayers for our President. These are moments when we have to put politics aside and approach this from the human perspective. I lost my own brother to this virus last year. It’s a terrible ordeal for any family.

Fortunately, we’ve been told his symptoms have been minimal. President Biden is an older man – he’ll be 80 in November – and in a more vulnerable category. As we also know, the President has also been vaccinated and boosted, and we are prayerful that he will make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, we’ve been repeatedly telling you how the Biden Administration’s inability to secure our border with Mexico, and worse, its complete inaction has created an unbelievable humanitarian crisis. Undocumented migrants are pouring across the border illegally every day and yet Biden’s Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas just claimed: “The border is secure.”

Well, remember how new Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed New York City would remain a proud sanctuary city for undocumented migrants? Just last October, he tweeted:

"Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration."

Now he seems to have changed his tune. According to Mayor Adams, New York is being overwhelmed as illegal migrants are being shipped there in scores. Biden’s relocation program is putting a strain on New York City’s resources, as well as other cities, and according to Adams: “we need help.”

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mayor Adams stated:

"This is a real burden on New Yorkers as we’re trying to do the right thing. We already have an overburdened shelter system. So now we’re talking about food, clothing, school. This is going to impact our schools because we do not turn away individuals because they are undocumented."

I’m not surprised. What city in the U.S. could easily handle such a wave of new residents coming all at once? It’s just not feasible, which is exactly what we’ve been trying to say all along. An open border is dangerous to America because the burden on our resources becomes too much, too fast. This is what New York is experiencing right now.

As ACLJ Senior Counsel Andy Ekonomou summarized it:

"Well, that’s not a surprising result. You’re a sanctuary city. You’re welcoming the world – documented and undocumented. That’s a very altruistic and wonderful concept and idea to have. Come one, come all, come to New York and we’ll take care of you. But then the reality sets in about taking care of you. When you get them, first you’ve got to house them. You’ve got to clothe them. You’ve got to feed them. You’ve got to treat them for medical illness, both psychological illnesses, and physical illnesses . . . . I’m not saying to deny it, but the burden that is on there is finally being realized by the mayor. I’m not saying don’t give people medical help when they need it. Of course, we do that. But don’t campaign on a platform of “come one, come all, this is a sanctuary city” and then finally you see the reality between politicking, and campaigning, and governing. It’s a different world altogether and Mayor Adams has now finally realized this as the other people, mayors and other city counselors, are seeing in other parts of the United States. It’s not an easy thing to welcome and at the same time to treat and to take care of."

Elections have consequences folks. Our President has essentially washed his hands of the border, passing it off to Vice President Harris who has shown no action, no progress, in stemming the tide of illegal border crossings. And now these migrants have to go somewhere. It’s truly a mess and this Administration needs to stop playing politics and start taking serious action, before it’s too late.

Today’s full Sekulow broadcast includes further in-depth analysis of the New York Mayor’s statements, as well as ACLJ Senior Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy Ric Grenell who joined us to discuss the current mood in Israel, after President Biden’s recent visit.

Source: https://rumble.com/v1d4tff-nyc-mayor-makes-a-jaw-dropping-confession.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9