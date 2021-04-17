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Arizona House of Representatives at the Arizona border. April 16th 2021
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80 views • April 17, 2021
Quick edit for the Legislatures journey at the border April 16th 2021.
Our Representatives took action yesterday all day working on fixing our border crises to protect the American people. The border lacks financial support from the current administration.
House of Representatives at the Arizona border with:
Rep. Leo Biasiucci
Rep. Mark Finchem
Rep. Walt Blackman
Rep. Gail Griffin
Rep. Becky Nutt
Sheriff Mark Dannels and the Saber team
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show.
MAAPMEDIA
Copyrights 2021 all rights reserved.
Our Representatives took action yesterday all day working on fixing our border crises to protect the American people. The border lacks financial support from the current administration.
House of Representatives at the Arizona border with:
Rep. Leo Biasiucci
Rep. Mark Finchem
Rep. Walt Blackman
Rep. Gail Griffin
Rep. Becky Nutt
Sheriff Mark Dannels and the Saber team
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show.
MAAPMEDIA
Copyrights 2021 all rights reserved.
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