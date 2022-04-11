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Mastering self & exercising self control
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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51 views • April 11, 2022
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

Temperance or self restraint is a fruit of the Holy Spirit as per Galatians 5:22-23. We must exercise self discipline and self control in our daily walk with Jesus Christ. It’s not always easy to demonstrate self-control when satan’s temptations are presented in front of you but we must yield to the Holy Spirit and simply turn back from temptation.

Satan wants nothing more than to destroy you and your relationship God. Turn to Christ and through the Holy Spirit, abide in the fruits of the Holy Spirit.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuasonelohimgodheadself control
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