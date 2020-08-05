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Joe Biden - Are You a Junkie
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57 views • August 05, 2020
Joe Biden Asks Black Journalist, ‘Are You a Junkie?’ After Being Asked About Cognitive Abilities
IMAGE CREDITS: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE.
Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden in another train wreck interview on Wednesday with CBS asked a black journalist if he was a junky for asking about taking a cognitive test ahead of the election in November.
C'mon Man. https://realfreenews.com/joe-dirt-biden #joedirtbiden #dailyjoebiden
IMAGE CREDITS: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE.
Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden in another train wreck interview on Wednesday with CBS asked a black journalist if he was a junky for asking about taking a cognitive test ahead of the election in November.
C'mon Man. https://realfreenews.com/joe-dirt-biden #joedirtbiden #dailyjoebiden
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