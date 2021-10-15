NEIGHBORHOODS GOING DARK: SAUDI PRINCE ALWALEED BIN TALAL, COLONY CAPITAL, BUYING UP HOUSING

Wealthy Chinese, Muslim sheiks, multinational hedge funds(Black Rock)are buying up our US housing supply with a malevolent intent.



Once they buy up entire neighborhoods, they keep most of the houses empty to drive up prices and push Americans out.



In many cases, they fly in pregnant chinese and muslims to churn out foreign anchor babies in the houses Americans once owned.



Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is one of these sinister characters who owns Colony Capital(Kingdom Holdings)that has bought thousands of houses in the US southwest keeping them mostly empty to drive Americans out for their globalist takeover.



Talal financed the 911 terror attack and is the 2nd biggest shareholder of Twitter that routinely bans US Patriots, Nationalists.



Talal also owns Lyft which has been increasingly known for driver sex crimes against passengers.



The Globalist Crime Syndicate(Rockefellers, Fords, Bill Gates, Ted Turner, Thyssens Krupps Queen Lizard, Beatrix etc.

want the USA to be like China and Saudi Arabia with the 99.9 percent enslaved, wearing masks and burkas, under Sharia law and chinese style social credit scoring, propertyless and with drastically reduced lifespans from the big pharma slow kill, poison jabs.



Globalist Karl Schwab claims "You(the 99.9 percent)will own nothing and be happy"(apparently after the big pharma chemical lobotomies).



Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".