The Grace deception of Tavistock Institute part two

The Tavistock institute of humans relations has been a very prominent example of diabolical research that has critically shaped human psychology and society.

It’s primary function was to cripple the human mind and implant ideals and mislead the public mind to except irrational beliefs and bring it to existence.

With the help of media and propaganda over decades brainwashing the community into thinking a certain way. Majority has succumb to its manipulation and Tactics.

In this 2 part episode we will bring you the undisputed truth about Tavistock institute and show the origins and secrets behind the it methods.

We will start from their Initial inception of 1913 to the process of building a one world order to now of the year 2023.

We will also take a decade to decade account and Scandalous idealism of the depopulation (Eugenics movement, brainwashing and Propaganda) and the numerous associated clubs and forums that were created from their original Concept.

Who are these people; (Hitler, Edward Bernays, George Soros and Klaus Schwab) as we present major members and people who funded its development.

Walter Lippmann - Wikipedia

