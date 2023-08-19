End-time prophecy chart: mark of the beast, seven plagues of God & preparation for the end times

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians church.
An excellent video sermon from pastor Craig on the 7 plagues, on will receive these plagues and the time to prepare ourselves for these end times.
Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].