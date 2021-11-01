Signs: The apparent "Bleedthrough" from 7 years ago (1/9/20)

In this video:We announce the publication of 3 interactive studies featuring John 18-19.Should we repent of our declaring that time is about to be reset into the past?Signs: The apparent "Bleedthrough" from 7 years ago1) Aaron's recent hospitalization2) The conflict between the USA and Iran ( and the devil horns arose over the Persian Gulf)News about "pharmakeia" that changes who we are:"We’re all familiar with the mind-bending properties of psychedelic drugs – but it turns out ordinary medications can be just as potent. From paracetamol (known as acetaminophen in the US) to antihistamines, statins, asthma medications and antidepressants, there’s emerging evidence that they can make us impulsive, angry, or restless, diminish our empathy for strangers, and even manipulate fundamental aspects of our personalities, such as how neurotic we are."See "Pharmaceuticals - The Sorceries of Babylon"See - The Pending Reset of TimeFind more like this video in our media catalogs: