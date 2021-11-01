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Signs: The apparent "Bleedthrough" from 7 years ago (1/9/20)
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55 views • November 01, 2021
In this video:
We announce the publication of 3 interactive studies featuring John 18-19.
Should we repent of our declaring that time is about to be reset into the past?
Signs: The apparent "Bleedthrough" from 7 years ago
1) Aaron's recent hospitalization
2) The conflict between the USA and Iran ( and the devil horns arose over the Persian Gulf)
News about "pharmakeia" that changes who we are:
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200108-the-medications-that-change-who-we-are
"We’re all familiar with the mind-bending properties of psychedelic drugs – but it turns out ordinary medications can be just as potent. From paracetamol (known as acetaminophen in the US) to antihistamines, statins, asthma medications and antidepressants, there’s emerging evidence that they can make us impulsive, angry, or restless, diminish our empathy for strangers, and even manipulate fundamental aspects of our personalities, such as how neurotic we are."
See "Pharmaceuticals - The Sorceries of Babylon"
https://theopenscroll.com/pharmakeia.htm
See - The Pending Reset of Time
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this video in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
We announce the publication of 3 interactive studies featuring John 18-19.
Should we repent of our declaring that time is about to be reset into the past?
Signs: The apparent "Bleedthrough" from 7 years ago
1) Aaron's recent hospitalization
2) The conflict between the USA and Iran ( and the devil horns arose over the Persian Gulf)
News about "pharmakeia" that changes who we are:
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200108-the-medications-that-change-who-we-are
"We’re all familiar with the mind-bending properties of psychedelic drugs – but it turns out ordinary medications can be just as potent. From paracetamol (known as acetaminophen in the US) to antihistamines, statins, asthma medications and antidepressants, there’s emerging evidence that they can make us impulsive, angry, or restless, diminish our empathy for strangers, and even manipulate fundamental aspects of our personalities, such as how neurotic we are."
See "Pharmaceuticals - The Sorceries of Babylon"
https://theopenscroll.com/pharmakeia.htm
See - The Pending Reset of Time
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this video in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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