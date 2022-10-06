A delegation led by the head of their country flew to Beijing to meet 11 people. Meng told them in person that Miles Guo was not and had never been a CCP member and a CCP spy

Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1t8e5336


10/5/2022 Miles Guo: Back then, a delegation led by the head of their country flew to Beijing to meet 11 people including Meng Jianzhu and Sun Lijun. Meng told them in person that Miles Guo was not and had never been a CCP member and a CCP spy


Keywords
