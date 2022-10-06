A delegation led by the head of their country flew to Beijing to meet 11 people. Meng told them in person that Miles Guo was not and had never been a CCP member and a CCP spy

10/5/2022 Miles Guo: Back then, a delegation led by the head of their country flew to Beijing to meet 11 people including Meng Jianzhu and Sun Lijun. Meng told them in person that Miles Guo was not and had never been a CCP member and a CCP spy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.