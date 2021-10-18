© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Soros And Rupert Murdoch, Rothschild Puppets (False Left And Right)
Follow
1
Share
Report
56 views • October 18, 2021
One big incestuous pit. The connections to be made are countless but it always leads back to one family, the Rothschilds.
Sources:
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80992/george-soros-drops-1m-to-stop-city-of-austin-hiring-police-to-combat-rising.html
https://variety.com/2018/tv/news/fox-business-pulls-lou-dobbs-episode-1203006635/
https://www.templesinainj.org/leadership
https://images.shulcloud.com/2442/uploads/Website-Files/GarySchreier.pdf
https://bipartisanreport.com/2020/06/04/jared-kushner-ties-to-george-soros-borrowed-cash-uncovered/
https://opencorporates.com/officers/191723468
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/letters/letter-soros-and-quantum-fund-1370584.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nils_Taube
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baron_Rothschild
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_Group_of_Funds
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/why-dont-we-hear-about-soros-ties-to-over-30-major-news-organizations
https://archive.is/YgTsB
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/genie-energy-gne-announces-additions-123000232.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAANwh37Dcicqq9-xTyJQBV2T0dOKVbf_V83xL6v2qBBPoV4X8-SZdRU-QXXnAPDp2Hyj-cMe0ETZnq5aYNITON0C60WmmoFJDzDL5iQv3JkagbYw__mO7zyJrIrTKAFDZmaF0rRGjF9nYDwOLQqoPX9uWw_K7eEeNdh8JJqo3srIj
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilbur_Ross
https://web.archive.org/web/20080713113112/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-446056/The-richest-Rothschild-all.html
https://www.adl.org/news/press-releases/media-magnate-rupert-murdoch-accepting-adl-award-calls-for-an-end-of-efforts-to
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80992/george-soros-drops-1m-to-stop-city-of-austin-hiring-police-to-combat-rising.html
https://variety.com/2018/tv/news/fox-business-pulls-lou-dobbs-episode-1203006635/
https://www.templesinainj.org/leadership
https://images.shulcloud.com/2442/uploads/Website-Files/GarySchreier.pdf
https://bipartisanreport.com/2020/06/04/jared-kushner-ties-to-george-soros-borrowed-cash-uncovered/
https://opencorporates.com/officers/191723468
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/letters/letter-soros-and-quantum-fund-1370584.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nils_Taube
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baron_Rothschild
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_Group_of_Funds
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/why-dont-we-hear-about-soros-ties-to-over-30-major-news-organizations
https://archive.is/YgTsB
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/genie-energy-gne-announces-additions-123000232.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAANwh37Dcicqq9-xTyJQBV2T0dOKVbf_V83xL6v2qBBPoV4X8-SZdRU-QXXnAPDp2Hyj-cMe0ETZnq5aYNITON0C60WmmoFJDzDL5iQv3JkagbYw__mO7zyJrIrTKAFDZmaF0rRGjF9nYDwOLQqoPX9uWw_K7eEeNdh8JJqo3srIj
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilbur_Ross
https://web.archive.org/web/20080713113112/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-446056/The-richest-Rothschild-all.html
https://www.adl.org/news/press-releases/media-magnate-rupert-murdoch-accepting-adl-award-calls-for-an-end-of-efforts-to
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.