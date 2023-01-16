How Biden Scandal Helps Democrats

The deep left are at it again. Classified documents magically appear, investigations ensue, and no one knows what to believe anymore. Guests Julio Rivera and Swoop help break it all down.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye