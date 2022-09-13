Prophetic Time and The Mortal Wound

Time, Time and Half a Time

1260 days, 42 months, 3.5 years.





The Fourth Beast, The Feet of Iron mixed with Myry Clay, the Beast from the Bottomless Pit. The beast which received a wound, yet lived.





1260 prophetic days is 1260 literal years.

42 prophetic months is 1260 literal years.

3.5 prophetic years is 1260 literal years.





"I have appointed thee each day for a year."





Rome divides into 10 Kingdoms in A.D 476. In A.D. 583, Papal rule begins.

Remember, Rome is described as the legs of Iron and also the beast with teeth of iron and claws of brass. Rome is the fourth kingdom, and while they would have you believe Rome has gone away, it has really survived as the "Holy Roman Empire": The Catholic Church, the Vatican, the Papal See.