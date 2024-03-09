The Purpose of Life

So often we are distracted from the real issues of life and instead we focus on making a living while forgetting what true living is.
This video seeks to reset our focus to the real purpose for living and hopes you'll be able to reset and reorient yourself to live in satisfaction all the days of your life.
Be blessed!
