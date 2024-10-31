The Record of 60 Days of Hunger

Today I will put together a book of the first 60 days of hunger that contains all written texts, links to video recordings, measurements of physical changes, and the daily walking distances.

I will then send this book to the select media and human rights organizations to give them a last chance to save their lives from the gallows. If they publish it we will know they are not controlled by the depop lobby. If they don’t we will know they are complicit in the depopulation genocide.