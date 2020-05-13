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THE INDUSTRY Series (Music, Masonry, Entertainment & the Occult) Parts 21-35
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16 views • May 13, 2020
Fantastic video series exposing the occult roots in the Music as well as the entertainment industry as a whole . This series was eventually taken down from youtube but it's considered one of the best and most comprehensive video series exposing the evils of the music industry, it's tie in the various movies, books and the larger Satanic agenda that most are completely unaware of.
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