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Iron Mixed with Clay - Other Supporting Scripture plus more occult evidence with Daniels Fourth Beast System
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207 views • February 19, 2022
Daniels fourth beast rising with iron mixed with miry clay that is you. 666 is the logo for Graphene Oxide. Graphene is considered a miracle substance and can be used for a space elevator – think Nimrod, drink salt water, body armor, injectable – already using with pharmika or sorcery, healthcare – tattoos with graphene oxide, glowing wallpaper, new batteries – reminds me of the Bible verse can’t die but want to. You are an electrical being and graphene oxide is a great transistor, carries electricity better than anything, stretchy, electrons go through great, expands cold, shrinks when heated – 5G?, and stiff – hardest material ever. It's 2 dimensional and bends around cells. Graphene Oxide is called a wonder material, and self heal itself.. As mentioned above, reminds me about the Bible verse seeking death and not being able to find it. We cover the Olympic hive mind symbolism.
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Iron Mixed with Clay - Other Supporting Scripture plus more occult evidence with Daniels Fourth Beast System
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Iron Mixed with Clay - Other Supporting Scripture plus more occult evidence with Daniels Fourth Beast System
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