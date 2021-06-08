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Breath Meditation
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22 views • June 08, 2021
This video guides you through a focused breath meditation. This is a soothing meditation that will leave you feeling very relaxed. I also include an update on my liver cleanse journey. The links I mention in the video are included below. Please note, I am not a doctor and none of this is medical advise. I am simply sharing my own personal experience. Please know that I receive nothing from any of the links below and am again simply sharing information that I find interesting and that works for me.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment, please email me at [email protected].
Karen Hurd’s website: http://www.karenhurd.com/
Here is her story of how she came up with her bean protocol (warning, grab some tissues): http://www.karenhurd.com/the-green-dragon.html
This link takes you directly to podcasts/interviews that others have done with Karen: http://www.karenhurd.com/podcasts.html
Karen also has some online classes available to address various health issues. I recently discovered that enrolling in a class gives you access to Karen as your professional nutritionist, so you get personal guidance from Karen as well as the information provided in the class.
Lacy Phillips and the Expanded podcast can be found here: https://tobemagnetic.com/
The Expanded podcast episodes featuring Karen Hurd can be found here: https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast/2019/75?rq=Hurd, and here: https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast/2020/87?rq=Hurd
Here is a link to an example of the Psyllium fiber I mention: https://www.vitacost.com/yerba-prima-organic-psyllium-whole-husks. For myself, I always look for a product that ONLY includes the psyllium fiber with no added flavorings or sweeteners. I find it very similar to drinking chia seed drinks but the psyllium fibers are much smaller and less noticeable.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment, please email me at [email protected].
Karen Hurd’s website: http://www.karenhurd.com/
Here is her story of how she came up with her bean protocol (warning, grab some tissues): http://www.karenhurd.com/the-green-dragon.html
This link takes you directly to podcasts/interviews that others have done with Karen: http://www.karenhurd.com/podcasts.html
Karen also has some online classes available to address various health issues. I recently discovered that enrolling in a class gives you access to Karen as your professional nutritionist, so you get personal guidance from Karen as well as the information provided in the class.
Lacy Phillips and the Expanded podcast can be found here: https://tobemagnetic.com/
The Expanded podcast episodes featuring Karen Hurd can be found here: https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast/2019/75?rq=Hurd, and here: https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast/2020/87?rq=Hurd
Here is a link to an example of the Psyllium fiber I mention: https://www.vitacost.com/yerba-prima-organic-psyllium-whole-husks. For myself, I always look for a product that ONLY includes the psyllium fiber with no added flavorings or sweeteners. I find it very similar to drinking chia seed drinks but the psyllium fibers are much smaller and less noticeable.
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