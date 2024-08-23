Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Get Ready, It is getting Interesting.

Order Out of Chaos: The report suggests that global elites are orchestrating chaos to ultimately impose a new world order. This strategy is seen in the context of recent events and public statements from organizations like the World Economic Forum.

Destruction and Rebuilding: The VCAST argues that the current global turmoil—economic instability, cyber threats, and societal unrest—is a deliberate strategy to dismantle existing systems and create a new world order and enslave you under transhumanism. This includes the creation of a central bank digital currency and other measures to control the populace.

Media and Celebrity Influence: The report highlights how public figures like Taylor Swift and political events involving figures like Donald Trump are being manipulated to serve broader agendas, suggesting that public perception is being shaped by a mix of reality and deepfake technology. But why? We are seeing deep fakes or ai manipulation that might influence the election. The result is ID2020 that will enslave you.

Political Maneuvering: VCAST posits that both major political parties and their leaders are part of a broader, manipulative agenda. The VCAST also discusses on the role of key figures like Kamala Harris, Trump and Elon Musk in this grand scheme, suggesting that the political theater is designed to confuse and control with the fake right / left divide.

Biblical Prophecy and Current Events: VCAST connects current events to biblical prophecies, arguing that the chaos is a precursor to end-times scenarios described in the Bible, particularly focusing on the idea of "peace and safety" preceding sudden destruction.

On Going Destruction / Chaos: Predictions include the use of advanced technologies like AI and transhumanism to control and monitor individuals, leading to a dystopian future where freedom is severely restricted.

Overall, the VCAST reflects a evidence in a planned global transformation driven by chaos and manipulation, with significant implications for personal freedom and societal structure.