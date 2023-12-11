Compelling Evidence that Hollywood is Inhabited and Controlled by Fallen Angels and Demons

Midnight Ride: w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV every Saturday night.
We are going to uncover evidence, testimony, and compelling symbols that all point to the idea that Hollywood is the capital city where Fallen Angels convene and use magic to control the minds of the world. In Hollywood many actors have mentioned blood oaths, contracts, and elixirs that offer riches and eternal life.
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#nystv
Tonight's sponsors:
Beauty and skin care products
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Use code NYSTV to get 10%off
Midnight Ride Hats, Mugs and Books and other cool items
Jon and Stephanie Pounders (Keto, Homeschool, Marriage, Homesteading)
poundersfamily
https://www.patreon.com/PoundersFamily
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.