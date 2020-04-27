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lockdown agenda behind COVID -19. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai MIT Ph.D Biologist talks about corona virus
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1 view • April 27, 2020
Dr.Shiva Ayyadurai has 4 degrees in MIT.
An undergraduate in MIT of electrical engineering and computer science also took a master's degree in visual studies from the MIT Media Laboratory on scientific visualization. Also has a Master's degree in mechanical engineering in MIT and by 2007 obtained a Ph.D in biological engineering in MIT systems biology.
An undergraduate in MIT of electrical engineering and computer science also took a master's degree in visual studies from the MIT Media Laboratory on scientific visualization. Also has a Master's degree in mechanical engineering in MIT and by 2007 obtained a Ph.D in biological engineering in MIT systems biology.
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