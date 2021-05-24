We Will Not Concede - Full Episode 1

Episode 1 - We Will Not Concede.

What happened on Nov.3rd - Nov. 4th was a one of the worse crimes on "We The People" In American History and WE WIL NEVER CONCEDE To their Theft, Crimes and Lies. We are in uncharted times like we've never seen in this country the closest would be the civil war. This is bigger. We hope you like and share what we put together...we wanted to put many of the visual information together in one video short....There is much more information available but this video would have been hours long (We may do a follow up). God Bless You and God Bless America. Faith, Family and Freedom are worth fighting for.