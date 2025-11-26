BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Toast To Man’s Salvation
A Journal In Songs
A Journal In Songs
14 followers
1
3 days ago

Another installment of "The Back Pew Sinner" character ( see "The Back Pew Sinner") as he stops by for another solo talk with God at church that is empty at the time, and he seeks understanding to why there is so much evil in the world and how people can refuse to see it. He wonders if this is the coming end of mankind, and wonders about the end of past civilizations. He states that the events today have him depressed and that it's not his nature to feel that way ... yet he understands that God has a plan and that he must go forward and share it with others ...

godplanwwiii
