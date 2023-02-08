Even Illegal Aliens Want to Escape from New York | The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

Even Illegal Aliens Want to Escape from New York | The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton ShowClay Travis and Buck Sexton check in on the illegal immigration situation in New York City, where many of the migrants are now trying to leave the city because it’s just not quite nice enough for them. We should send all of them to the open arms of Justin Trudeau and Canada.

