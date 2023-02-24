Create New Account
Dr. James Thorp: huge increase in miscarriages and stillbirths on Tucker Carlson
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
Published 19 hours ago

Obstetrician James Thorp is coming out with a study showing a 38x increase in stillbirths, 57x increase in miscarriages, and 1,200x increase in menstrual abnormalities.  Evil Bill Gates is getting the "depopulation" that he's worked so diligently for. 

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/






