Crazy Ukrainian - a Drunk Man Threw Gasoline on Children and Attempted to Set Them On Fire - Kharkov region
WHAT THE ACTUAL FU*K?!

In the Kharkov region, a drunk man poured gasoline on children and attempted to set them on fire, as reported by the regional police.

The children may have been speaking Russian, but who knows because it's a crazy Ukrainian 

