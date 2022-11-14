Who is Jesus? (The untold Truth)

Hello my friends, in this 14 minute bible study I explain the oneness of God with much scriptual detail. I could have spent two hours or more on this subject, but I believe the evidence I have provided is more than enough to explain who Jesus Christ is. Remember the Church has been in a spiritual battle from its inception. Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Jesus warned his disciples in Matthew 24:4-5 Take heed that no man deceive you, for MANY shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall DECEIVE MANY. Notice Jesus said the deceivers will say that Jesus is the Christ, but deceive many. How? Because they will preach a diffrent Christ then that which is in the bible. Jesus is not a second or third person in the Godhead, he is the only person in the Godhead because he is the eternal Spirit, mighty God, everlasting Father manifested in flesh. If you let scripture interpret scripture instead of allowing men to interpret scripture with their own doctrine, you will see Jesus is the mighty God every time. This is why when you ask a trinitarian hard questions about their doctrine, they always resort to saying it is a mystery and you can't understand it with human intellect. This is not what the scriptures says, the scripture says in 1 Timothy 3:16 And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness (not God): God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory. This statement by the Apostle Paul makes it clear that Jesus is the mighty God and everlasting Father, just like Isaiah prophesied in Isaiah 9:6. The disciples knew who Jesus was (Matt 16:16, John 20:28). The devils knew who Jesus was (Mk 1:34, Matt 12:28). Even his enemies knew who he was (John 10:33). It is only the spiritually blind who cannot see who Jesus is, because they choose tradition and religion over truth (Lu 10:22, 2 Cor. 4:3-4). I pray your not one of them.

