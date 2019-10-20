Finding Truth in Today's Insane World? (902)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Global grain ending stocks are reduced 14% in 2019, Argentina production slashed from 21 to 18.3 million tons, Brazil reducing 3 million tons, Australia now a net wheat importer, USA & Canadian grow zones decimated by two early season blizzards, Ukraine wheat forecast down and somehow we are not warned of imminent price increases in our daily food stuffs. Look at China 50% increase in food inflation through 2019 alone. The rest or the globe is next are you ready?
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#globalgrains #grandsolarminimum #croplosses #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #wheat #corn #foodprices
HOME PAGE JasonLiosatos.com
Outside The Box YT Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...
David DuByne Jason Liosatos Climate Change Global Warming Facts and Fictions Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMhCR...
Global Peace Radio https://www.blogtalkradio.com/globalp...
______________________________________
***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***
My Patriot Supply
Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030
NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
***Your Support is GREATLY Appreciated***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030