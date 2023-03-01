Create New Account
Beijing Special Aircraft Research Institute has prepared advanced weapons, and as long as McCarthy visits Taiwan, the weapons will be sent to Russia
5 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2a3oz191ad

2023.03.01 Beijing Special Aircraft Research Institute has prepared advanced weapons, and as long as McCarthy visits Taiwan, the weapons will be sent to Russia.

北京特空所早就准备好了更高级的武器，只要麦卡锡访台，武器就运往俄罗斯。

