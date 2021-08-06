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Stop The Shot livestream from The Truth For Health Foundation (MIRRORED)
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463 views • August 06, 2021
Stop The Shot livestream from The Truth For Health Foundation (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from BANNED.video channel LifeSiteNews at:-
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610abae84448902afdfc7e64
The Truth for Health Foundation and LifeSiteNews present “Stop the Shot… The Rest of the Story.” This online meeting will feature Dr. Peter McCullough, Attorney Thomas Renz, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sister Deidre Byrne, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, Dr. Jose Trasancos, and other prominent physicians, scientists, attorneys, and religious leaders who will be discussing vital information related to the COVID jab, clinical trials, and more.
Save 50% on our hottest products before they’re gone during the Limited Supply Flash Sale!
Mirrored from BANNED.video channel LifeSiteNews at:-
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610abae84448902afdfc7e64
The Truth for Health Foundation and LifeSiteNews present “Stop the Shot… The Rest of the Story.” This online meeting will feature Dr. Peter McCullough, Attorney Thomas Renz, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sister Deidre Byrne, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, Dr. Jose Trasancos, and other prominent physicians, scientists, attorneys, and religious leaders who will be discussing vital information related to the COVID jab, clinical trials, and more.
Save 50% on our hottest products before they’re gone during the Limited Supply Flash Sale!
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