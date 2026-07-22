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…a mediocre habit - "The Crystal Ship" - 2011 Sessions - [The Doors cover]
Spank Me Tender
Spank Me Tender
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Psychedelic acid rock cover of The Doors by ...a mediocre habit

Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/the-crystal-ship

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4TmBixfRGEO6SevEgcDn8r

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/a-mediocre-habit/1414191070

Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!

Streaming links: https://levelmusic.lnk.to/BPdsSK


Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar

Troy Reif - lead guitar

Keywords
sessionsmusicrocklivemusic videoindie musicindie rockbluesthe doorsalt rockalternative rockclassic rockacid rockpsychedelic rocka mediocre habitthe crystal ship
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy