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Part 3 of "We need to talk about Canada"
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30 views • July 02, 2020
Last of a series explaining how the provinces of Canada are Sovereign Nations in their own right. How the Canadian Gov't has no authority over the provinces of Canada.
Charter of Rights and Freedoms 1982
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/
Letters Patent Definition
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Letters_patent
Hudson Bay Charter
http://www.hbcheritage.ca/things/artifacts/the-charter-and-text
Charter of Rights and Freedoms 1982
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/
Letters Patent Definition
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Letters_patent
Hudson Bay Charter
http://www.hbcheritage.ca/things/artifacts/the-charter-and-text
Keywords
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