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NEWS BYTES 220215 HEADLINE NEWS SCAN
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21 views • February 16, 2022
Tag along with News anchor David James as he scans the Fake News Headlines.
This show will refresh you and give you a correct perspective of the news stories in the FAKE Mainstream Jewish controlled Media.
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
MY WEBSITE: https://davidjamesboston.com/
This show will refresh you and give you a correct perspective of the news stories in the FAKE Mainstream Jewish controlled Media.
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
MY WEBSITE: https://davidjamesboston.com/
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