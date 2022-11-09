Nature’s most powerful medicinal plants: Cannabis

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Cannabis is a plant that has risen in popularity in the last little while as a popular alternative therapy for a variety of conditions. While cannabis can be consumed in various of ways, we will be looking into the benefits of CBD oil.
CBD oil has been known to help:
-Offset anxiety and depression
-With certain epilepsy symptoms
-Alleviate PTSD symptoms
-Protect against neurological disease
-With Alzheimer’s and dementia symptoms
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