Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nature’s most powerful medicinal plants: Cannabis
106 views
channel image
Food Forest Abundance
Published 19 days ago |

Cannabis is a plant that has risen in popularity in the last little while as a popular alternative therapy for a variety of conditions. While cannabis can be consumed in various of ways, we will be looking into the benefits of CBD oil.


CBD oil has been known to help:

-Offset anxiety and depression

-With certain epilepsy symptoms

-Alleviate PTSD symptoms

-Protect against neurological disease

-With Alzheimer’s and dementia symptoms

**Disclaimer: The information on this post is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained on or available through this web site is for general information purposes only**

Keywords
cannabisplantmedicinecbdoilselfhealmedicinalherbsmedicinalplantsoutdoorlearningedibleplantsedibleflowersherbgardening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket