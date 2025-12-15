BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Morning Manna - Dec 15, 2025 - Proverbs 18:9-12 - Ruin, Refuge, and the Rise or Fall of the Heart
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 day ago

Proverbs 18:9–12 contrasts careless living with steadfast trust in the Lord. The slothful person—slow in duty and effort—is counted as a brother to the destroyer, for negligence tears down what diligence builds. Yet the name of the Lord stands as a strong tower where the righteous find refuge and safety. Meanwhile, the rich man trusts in his wealth as a high wall, though it is only imagination. Pride lifts a man toward destruction, but humility prepares the heart for honor. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how diligence preserves, how God protects, and how humility positions a person for true exaltation under the Lord’s care.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

Belle Carter
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Nevada&#8217;s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Nevada’s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy