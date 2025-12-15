Morning Manna - Dec 15, 2025 - Proverbs 18:9-12 - Ruin, Refuge, and the Rise or Fall of the Heart

Proverbs 18:9–12 contrasts careless living with steadfast trust in the Lord. The slothful person—slow in duty and effort—is counted as a brother to the destroyer, for negligence tears down what diligence builds. Yet the name of the Lord stands as a strong tower where the righteous find refuge and safety. Meanwhile, the rich man trusts in his wealth as a high wall, though it is only imagination. Pride lifts a man toward destruction, but humility prepares the heart for honor. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how diligence preserves, how God protects, and how humility positions a person for true exaltation under the Lord’s care.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com