Image of the Beast (hidden in plain view) The Hill of Evil Counsel UN & partitioning Israel 1948 - 2030 ? BBC, Epstein, Baal

Eustace Mullins. "Hitler was a Zionist (Reformed Judaism) Moses Hess said create Israel before the Messiah comes (opposed by Orthodox Judaism)" https://rumble.com/v539sbi-eustace-mullins.-hitler-was-a-zionist.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a ....n.b. The debate as to whether could or chould be created before the Messiah returns is now moot, but this topic was central to WW2 and zionism and orthodox Judaism



The 3 Beasts of Revelations veiled & hidden in plain sight. Image, mark & worship. Global AI 6G https://www.brighteon.com/02e21904-58f9-4fa7-a850-79f3351cdcce



Jerusalem & the SanGreal unholy bloodline. Da Vinci Code, Holy Blood Holy Grail Herod deception https://rumble.com/v72vr2u-jerusalem-and-the-sangreal-unholy-bloodline.-da-vinci-code-holy-blood-holy-.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Lost tribes 30 videos bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/channel/yVvrvy4J0zn1/

CANZUK within the Commonwealth. The Next Global Superpower (...and the USA ? see in video and description) https://rumble.com/shorts/v6soknb?e9s=src_v1_upp_a_s





Astra & Terra Carta. Prince Charles king of the World & the Universe ? & anointed king of Israel ? https://rumble.com/v598chf-astra-and-terra-carta.-prince-charles-king-of-the-world-and-the-universe-an.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

The end of National Sovereignty, in every nation Globally & in Britain, via Prince Charles / UN https://rumble.com/v6af0gy-the-end-of-national-sovereignty-in-every-nation-globally-and-britain-via-pr.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a ...& covid https://odysee.com/the-Covid-inquiry:2

PARTIONING THE LAND (The Holy land)

Greater Isreal should have been born in 1 day in 1948 not a partitioned Israel. In the 1940's the 'Hebrew Canaanite' movement displayed statues of Nimrod in Jerusalem for public show. The bible also forbids the partitioning of the land. Lev 25:23 The ABRAHAMIC ACCORDS are also against Torah, see Genesis 15:8 - 21 & Genesis 17, 8 & Deuteronomy 11:2 Joshua 1,4 ALL state the land is not to be sold, or divided

The Balfour declaration and the UN vote on creating Israel (1946 - 1948) also partitions the land, hence Genesis 15 & Greater Israel

Israel Prime minister Yair Lapid’s explained in 2021 "We believe that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. Its establishment didn’t begin in 1948, but rather on the day ‘Yehoshua Bin Nun’ [i.e.‘Joshua’, insertion mine) crossed the Jordan and forever connected the people of Israel with the land of Israel, between the Jewish nation and its Israeli homeland"





The relevant bible verses of the 12 tribe land designations occurs in Book of Joshua (chapters 13–19) Blessing of Tribes: Genesis 49 and Deuteronomy 33 Levite Cities: Numbers 35.

In Ezekiel 47–48, the prophet describes a future, idealized, and symmetric division of the land of Israel among the twelve tribes, structured as parallel horizontal strips running from the east (Jordan River) to the west (Mediterranean Sea). This division is set in the context of a restored, millennial kingdom, where Joseph receives a double portion through his sons Ephraim and Manasseh, and the tribe of Levi is provided for within a special central, sacred district rather than a standard tribal strip.



The tribe of Dan is ommited: Originally located west of Ephraim, bordering the Mediterranean, but later moved to the far north. Revelation 7:1-8 lists the tribes, omitting Dan and including both Manasseh and Joseph (with Ephraim often meant by "Joseph"). However they are included in Ezekiels account which desrcibes a time after Revelations 7. Whilst commentaries mention the ommission of the tribe of dan and state Josephs 2 sones Ephraim and Manasseh receive a double portion (Dans lands plus Josephs own designation) in fact not all the tribe of Dan moved north many remaining in the south producing in effect 2 tribes of Dan (a split tribe) ... see "The Tribes of Israel: The TWO tribes of Dan. & History" https://rumble.com/v1cayt1-the-tribes-of-israel-the-two-tribes-of-dan.pastor-steven-anderson-06262022-.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a



AntiChrist's Global Governance, Israel's National Crucifixion, and Coming Books. SHARE EVERYWHERE! https://rumble.com/v6f1p5j-antichrists-global-governance-israels-national-crucifixion-and-coming-books.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=0bd0baa6-0853-42c8-9133-cc718a0d5711 .... and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIimAH2o0XQ