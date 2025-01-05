THE 20TH YEAR OF FREEDOMAIN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday Morning Live 5 January 2025
In this episode, I reflect on the start of 2025, discussing the interplay of technology, social dynamics, and changing gender roles. I share a humorous anecdote about an internet outage, which prompts a deeper examination of the evolving desires of young men and women regarding relationships and the implications of these trends for societal stability.
Celebrating 20 years of promoting freedom and inquiry, I highlight the importance of accountability alongside newfound freedoms for women. I explore the challenges they face, including single motherhood and financial strain, and discuss how these factors can disrupt family structures. Additionally, I address the relationship between male ambition and traditional partnerships, emphasizing the need for shared values in fostering enduring relationships. Ultimately, I encourage listeners to consider the responsibilities we share in shaping a balanced social landscape as we move into the new year.
