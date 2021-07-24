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Secretary of State Candidate RINO Michelle Ugenti is BOOED and STORMS OFF Stage Before Trump Rally (2021-7-24)
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981 views • July 24, 2021
An Arizona RINO who is running for Secretary of State was booed and walked off stage at a TPUSA “Rally to Protect Our Elections Rally” in Phoenix on Saturday. She opposed GOP lawmaker’s wish list for election changes...
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