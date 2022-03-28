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Insupportable Burdens: Antifederalist Cato No. 6
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1 view • March 28, 2022
In his 6th Antifederalist paper, Cato predicted direct taxation on individuals in spite of Federalist assurances the government would be able to survive on trade and import duties. He also described the Senate as an aristocracy, and warned that the treaty power would result in committing Americans to wars in Europe.
Path to Liberty: March 28, 2022
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Path to Liberty: March 28, 2022
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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