Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 27-28





▪️Ukrainian forces continue to use drones to attack Russian rear regions. In Rostov region, an AFU UAV was intercepted over Kamenskiy district — without consequences.





▪️For the first time since August, a Ukrainian drone attempted to attack Russian facilities in Ryazan. Antiaircrafters intercepted the device near the oil refinery: no casualties or damage.





▪️Another AFU drone attempted to attack the Aviation Plant in the Zadneprovsky district of Smolensk. The enemy drone was promptly detected and destroyed by air defenses.





▪️Meanwhile, in the zone of the SMO due to deteriorating weather conditions, the intensity of military operations has decreased. Positional clashes and localized attempts at sorties north and south of Bakhmut continue in the Soledar direction.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian servicemen occupied a pumping station east of the Avdiivka Coke Plant. At the same time, near Petrivske, Russian Armed Forces assault detachments are holding their positions near the railroad and making sorties towards the village.





▪️In the Vremivka section, Russian units advanced from the Grusheva Balka to Staromayorske. To strengthen the defense, the Ukrainian command transferred additional forces to the northwestern outskirts of the village.





▪️On the Kherson direction, Ukrainian marines attempted to re-enter the forest belt in the central part of Krynky before the storm hit. After concentrated fire from Russian artillery and a subsequent sortie by a reconnaissance team, the enemy retreated.