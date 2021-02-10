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LOOKING INTO THE LIVES OF 81 PEOPLE WHO TOOK THE J@B (mirrored)
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666 views • February 10, 2021
LOOKING INTO THE LIVES OF 81 PEOPLE WHO TOOK THE J@B (mirrored)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/9f9f354a-f811-4a06-a4f9-813241c2a6e9
Dana Ashlie
Published Feb 4, 2021
Ever wonder what happens to those who take the jab? This piece will lay out what adverse events the govt quietly admits to watch out for...and will get very detailed about what happened to the lives of many of those who took it.
Document that shows what the F D A is supposed to be looking out for
in the way of adverse events:
https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
The V A E R S system where you can look these up for yourself, see directions at end of video:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
The CNA who shared his first-hand testimony of what is happening at the nursing home where he works:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AR5BZpoAlzQR/
Subscribe here first.
Keep this list of other video sites that feature my videos:
Dana Ashlie @Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Dana Ashlie on BrandNewTube:
https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
My Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
Dana Ashlie on LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Now on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/DanaAshlie
Telegram
https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Reach me!
Sign up on my email list here: www.missdanaashlie.com
Old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Do you have a place to bug out you're looking for other like-minded people to be a part of? Email me here: [email protected]
Must HAVE minerals (that replace metals):
Lugol's Solution 2 or 5% (protects against radiation & so much more): https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant-based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyll w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in the coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
https://www.relaxsaunas.com/?tap_a=49908-4
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best ionic foot baths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
If you cannot afford these systems by yourself, I suggest considering going in on them with a GROUP of people or couple families. They are VERY well made and can last a long time for many uses.
For optimum health, I HIGHLY recommend REMOVING microwave frequencies from your home. Wifi, cordless phones, wireless devices etc. Good news! You can use your phone for INTERNET with the CELL/Bluetooth Wifi OFF (airplane mode ON) by connecting these adapters to an ETHERNET cable (from your router).
For androids with usb-c: https://amzn.to/3ao4LNj
Iphone / Ipad: https://amzn.to/30DMG9p
Re: these RJ45 adapters, my advice, get the 3 dollar protection plan! They're ALL from CHINA and can BREAK! This way, WHEN they break, they will replace them for FREE.
Other RF protection gear:
Sperm are hugely affected by microwave frequencies.
Men! protect your genetic offspring by wearing these! https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2
--
RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/9f9f354a-f811-4a06-a4f9-813241c2a6e9
Dana Ashlie
Published Feb 4, 2021
Ever wonder what happens to those who take the jab? This piece will lay out what adverse events the govt quietly admits to watch out for...and will get very detailed about what happened to the lives of many of those who took it.
Document that shows what the F D A is supposed to be looking out for
in the way of adverse events:
https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
The V A E R S system where you can look these up for yourself, see directions at end of video:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
The CNA who shared his first-hand testimony of what is happening at the nursing home where he works:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AR5BZpoAlzQR/
Subscribe here first.
Keep this list of other video sites that feature my videos:
Dana Ashlie @Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Dana Ashlie on BrandNewTube:
https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
My Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
Dana Ashlie on LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Now on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/DanaAshlie
Telegram
https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Reach me!
Sign up on my email list here: www.missdanaashlie.com
Old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Do you have a place to bug out you're looking for other like-minded people to be a part of? Email me here: [email protected]
Must HAVE minerals (that replace metals):
Lugol's Solution 2 or 5% (protects against radiation & so much more): https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant-based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyll w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in the coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
https://www.relaxsaunas.com/?tap_a=49908-4
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best ionic foot baths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
If you cannot afford these systems by yourself, I suggest considering going in on them with a GROUP of people or couple families. They are VERY well made and can last a long time for many uses.
For optimum health, I HIGHLY recommend REMOVING microwave frequencies from your home. Wifi, cordless phones, wireless devices etc. Good news! You can use your phone for INTERNET with the CELL/Bluetooth Wifi OFF (airplane mode ON) by connecting these adapters to an ETHERNET cable (from your router).
For androids with usb-c: https://amzn.to/3ao4LNj
Iphone / Ipad: https://amzn.to/30DMG9p
Re: these RJ45 adapters, my advice, get the 3 dollar protection plan! They're ALL from CHINA and can BREAK! This way, WHEN they break, they will replace them for FREE.
Other RF protection gear:
Sperm are hugely affected by microwave frequencies.
Men! protect your genetic offspring by wearing these! https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2
--
RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
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