The Second Largest Crypto Exchange FTX Files for Bankruptcy

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https://gnews.org/articles/518428
Summary：11/10/2022: The second largest crypto exchange FTX went from a $32 billion dollar company to filing for bankruptcy in a matter of days. The crypto sector needs transparency and governance.