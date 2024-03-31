Beware of The Company You Keep Part 6

“But oh that God would speak, and open his lips against thee; and that he would shew thee secrets of wisdom, that they are double to that which is! Know therefore that God exacteth of thee less than thine iniquity deserved” (Job 11: 5-6, KJV).

Just as the others, Zophar says that not only did Job deserve everything that happened to him, but that it should have been far worse! As I have continued in this series, we all must be mindful of what we say. Knowing, as Jesus has said, “But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment” (Matthew 12: 36, KJV).