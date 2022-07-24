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9/11: The Rockefeller Plan? | Unveiling the Clues that were Always Hidden in Plain Sight
JSlayUSA
JSlayUSA
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267 views • July 24, 2022

9/11 and the World Trade Center attack. For most American families, the mixture of fear and anger surrounding those events dissuaded almost everyone from questioning the mainstream narrative, which appeared to be in Lockstep. No one desired to be seen as unpatriotic or a fringe “conspiracy theorist”, so very few folks asked questions back then. However, as most of us now understand, major crisis are often used by the globalists to take away the freedoms of the common man in exchange for the promise safety. The Rockefeller family have long been globalists, yearning for the days of total global control in the hands of a few private elite bankers working in tandem with a one world government. Let’s take a look at the foreshadowing clues that this particular family left, long before the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

Credit for much of this original research goes to Betsey Lee McGee.

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americamoneygovernmentrockefellerilluminatideepstateworld economic formwashington square arch
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