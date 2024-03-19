Create New Account
Mike Davis: Big Tech, the U.S. Supreme Court, and a Matter of Coercion | WAR ROOM
GalacticStorm
RealAmericasVoice | Big Tech, the U.S. Supreme Court, and a Matter of Coercion. Article III Project founder Mike Davis tells Steve Bannon about the current issue before the U.S. Supreme Court. "Everyone acknowledges that if the government coerces these Big Tech platforms to censor Americans based on their political viewpoints then that is a clear First Amendment violation, but the disagreement is whether there is coercion here," Davis said.


 "There is a difference, they claim, between jawboning — where these officials encourage or even strongly encourage these big tech platforms to censor Americans — versus coercion. I would say that these big tech platforms are trillion dollar Big Tech monopolists. They control information and commerce in America. They get antitrust amnesty from the government."


