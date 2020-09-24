Healthy Organic Cooking 101: 3 Simple Recipes + 4 Essential Tips

Preparing or cooking and eating healthy (and organic) food is sometimes seen as difficult and/or too expensive. But it really isn't. And in this video you will learn how to prepare three really simple recipes to replace three common items found in most kitchens.



These include organic peanut butter, tomato sauce, and mayonnaise. And to top it off, each of them can be made for between $3-10.



Along the way, you will also learn about four essential principles that you should take into every meal or snack that you either make or buy.



Let me know what you think of the recipes down below in the comments. And of course, if you have any questions, make sure you chuck them down below.



For the full recipe + ingredients required to prepare these recipes, make sure you check out the blog post below.



Thanks for watching!