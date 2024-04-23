CNN may be cracking cannibal jokes, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister isn't laughing.

Jesse Watters - Biden falsely accused Papua New Guinea of eating his uncle and the media's got no problem with it. But while CNN may be cracking jokes, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister isn't laughing. NO one on CNN has apologized to New Guinea.
@JesseBWatters
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1782577394001302002
