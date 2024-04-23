Create New Account
CNN may be cracking cannibal jokes, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister isn't laughing.
Published Tuesday

Jesse Watters - Biden falsely accused Papua New Guinea of eating his uncle and the media's got no problem with it. But while CNN may be cracking jokes, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister isn't laughing. NO one on CNN has apologized to New Guinea.


@JesseBWatters

 https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1782577394001302002

Keywords
jesse watterscannibal storynew guinea prime minister

