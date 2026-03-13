TRACY SLEPCEVIC ON IACC, AND THE FUTURE OF AUTISM POLICY

Autism advocate Tracy Slepcevic, author of Warrior Mom and founder of the Autism Health Summit, joins the show to discuss her appointment to the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).





Slepcevic shares her personal journey as the mother of a child with autism and explains how her advocacy has grown into a broader movement focused on addressing the underlying health conditions often associated with autism spectrum disorder. She discusses what her new role on the IACC could mean for the future of autism research, policy development, and federal coordination of autism programs in the United States.





The conversation explores key issues affecting families today, including regressive autism, environmental influences, co-occurring health conditions, treatment accessibility, and the financial burden many parents face when therapies are not covered by insurance.





Slepcevic also highlights the mission of the Autism Health Summit, where physicians, researchers, and families gather to explore emerging science, integrative approaches, and new strategies aimed at improving outcomes for children on the autism spectrum.





With autism rates continuing to rise, this interview examines the growing call for expanded research, greater transparency, and informed decision-making in children’s health. Slepcevic also previews the upcoming Autism Health Summit in San Diego (April 24–26), featuring leading voices in autism research, medicine, and advocacy.



